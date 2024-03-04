Chicago author shines light on Ella Jenkins' impact in civil rights movement

From Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks to Congressman John Lewis, many of us know or learned in school the names of those who led the way in the civil rights movement.

But what do you know about Ella Jenkins? One author with ties to Chicago hopes to help children learn about the music icon.

Jenkins will turn 100 years old this August, and what a life she's lived. She performed at Dr. King's Illinois rally at Soldier Field, and she became the first Black woman to host her own children's show in Chicago.

Most call her the First Lady of Children's Music, and many call her a Voice of Change.

Perhaps her name eludes you, but you've felt her impact. Generations of kids grew up on Jenkins' music. She became a regular on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and made appearances on Barney.

Now, in a new children's book "A Life of Song," kids and parents too will learn about the key notes Jenkins played during the civil rights movement.

"This Black woman was traveling literally all across the US, performing in white and some mixed-race schools," said Dr. Ty-Juana Taylor, author of "A Life of Song."

"For a lot of these kids, they probably hadn't seen a Black person in a position of power," she added. "She's not someone that's like serving them or cleaning or anything like that. She was invited to perform and offer a gift of music to them."

Dr. Taylor says Jenkins used music as a tool to unite people in divisive times. She hopes the book will spark intergenerational conversations.

"They may look at her and think, you know what, she looks a little bit like Grandma, I wonder if Grandma went through that same type of situation. And then it makes it a little bit more close to home," Taylor said.

The children's book is available at GlooBooks.com. Dr. Taylor also said she's spoken with Tim Ferrin, a well-known filmmaker, and he's making the first-ever documentary about Jenkins. It should be out by year's end.