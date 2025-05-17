Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: FBI seeks suspect in 3 attempted bank robberies

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 17, 2025 9:37am CDT
    • The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person who tried to rob three Chicago banks in a matter of days.
    • Between May 9 and May 15, the suspect tried to rob three banks and fled on foot in each instance.

CHICAGO - The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who tried to rob three North Side banks over the last week or so.

What we know:

The suspect most recently wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a white shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, black shorts, and dark shoes, according to the FBI.

He was described as a white male, standing approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5, with a slight build.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who tried to rob three North Side banks over the last week or so. (FBI)

In each incident, he gave a note demanding money and implied he had a handgun. No injuries were reported. The suspect then fled on foot.

The attempted bank robberies took place at three banks, including: 

  • Around 9:51 a.m. on May 9 at the Fifth Third Bank at 5918 North Broadway in Edgewater
  • Around 9:27 a.m. on May 14 at the US Bank at 5340 North Clark in Andersonville
  • Around 9:29 a.m. on May 15 at the Fifth Third Bank at 2973 North Milwaukee in Avondale

What you can do:

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.

  • The information in this story was provided by the FBI.

