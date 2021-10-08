Chicago firefighter, 45, dies 'after contracting COVID-19', fire officials say

A Chicago firefighter has died after a battle with the coronavirus, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

"Firefighter Michael Pickering age 45, of ENGINE 29 passed away after contracting COVID-19," department spokesman Larry Langford tweeted.

Langford said Pickering's death will be considered a "line of duty death."

His body will receive a full ceremonial escort from McNeal Hospital to Hann Funeral home at 82nd Street and Harlem Avenue on Friday afternoon, Langford said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the death.

The Chicago Fire Department has now lost three firefighters to COVID-19.

[L-R] Mario Araujo and Edward Singleton. | Chicago Fire Department

Edward Singleton, a 33-year veteran of the department, died April 14 from complications of COVID-19. The 55-year-old worked at the firehouse at Midway Airport, and leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

One week earlier, Mario Araujo became the first CFD firefighter to die from the coronavirus. Araujo, 47, joined the fire department in October 2003 and spent most of his career on Truck 25 in Rogers Park on the North Side.