Chicago man pleads guilty after selling drugs to undercover cop

A Chicago man pleaded guilty in Will County court after selling drugs to undercover detectives in March 2020.

Michael Brown, 35, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Brown sold two ounces of cocaine to an undercover police officer on March 19, 2020 in Will County. During the sale, Brown also attempted to arrange the purchase of two Glock pistols and one Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun.

Following the drug sale, Brown was arrested by officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) while he examined the unloaded firearms.

"This case is an important illustration of how partnership among law enforcement and prosecutors is effective in addressing those who threaten the safety of our community," said ATF special agent in Charge Christopher Amon of the Chicago Field Division. "I commend the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for their commitment in prosecuting these cases."

The Lake County Sheriff said Brown was arrested with nearly 140 more grams of cocaine.