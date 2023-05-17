Glendale Heights man sentenced to prison for connection to Chicago gun, drug sale ring

article

A Glendale Heights man pleaded guilty to a weapons charge stemming from an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area.

Cordveel Davis, 25, pleaded guilty in DuPage County Circuit Court to unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon. Davis was sentenced to three years in prison.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul Raoul charged Davis and seven other defendants as part of a joint investigation between his office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division (ATF), and several local law enforcement agencies.

Raoul says an ATF investigation uncovered known suburban gang members and their associates involved in illegally selling drugs and guns.

Cases for the other people involved are pending.