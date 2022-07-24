Chicago gun violence: 3 dead, 51 wounded in shootings since Friday night

At least 54 people have been wounded, three of them fatally, in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

The latest fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 3:30 a.m., a male and a 25-year-old woman were arguing in the 5400 block of South Winchester when a 37-year-old man tried to intervene, Chicago police said. The male pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the 37-year-old in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was shot in the armpit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

About 10 minutes earlier, three people were wounded, one fatally, on the West Side.

They were changing a tire about 3:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, police said. A man, 30, was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A third victim was also shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were in critical condition.

On Saturday, a man was fatally shot at a party in Logan Square. Someone pulled out a handgun during an argument and shot Carlos Villagomez, 34, in the head at the gathering in the 3700 block of West Fullerton. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 1:50 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Less than an hour later, four people were shot and wounded in East Garfield Park — the fourth mass shooting in the area in the last three months. About 1:45 a.m., a group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said. All four were taken to nearby hospitals in good condition.

About 3:15 a.m., two women were shot and wounded along a popular Old Town nightlife stretch on the Near North Side. Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two woman in the first block of West Division Street, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. A suspect was taken into custody after a brief chase and a weapon was recovered, police said. No charges have been announced.

At least 43 other people have been wounded in separate shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday, mostly concentrated on the city’s South and West sides.