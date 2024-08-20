Manhunt underway for Chicago homicide suspect on the run in Lake County

Authorities in Lake County are searching for a reportedly armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a homicide in Chicago.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon that 38-year-old Osceola Little fled from Chicago police from a business near Route 14 and Pepper Road. Law enforcement are currently searching for him in Lake Barrington.

Little is allegedly wanted in connection with a homicide in Chicago. He is described as 5-foot-10 and roughly 165 pounds.

Officials said if you see anyone matching his photo or description, do not approach him. Call 911.

All Barrington District 220 schools were placed under "Secure the Building & Teach" protocol Tuesday, meaning all people were required to stay in the building. Access to school district buildings was blocked as classes continued as normal.