Lake Barrington standoff leads to arrest of Washington man, Chicago-area woman

A massive law enforcement operation in Lake Barrington on Tuesday ended with the arrest of a man wanted for a recent homicide in Chicago and a woman who helped him.

Osceola L. Little, 38, of Everett, Washington, was taken into custody after a several-hour standoff at an industrial building in the 21900 block of Pepper Road.

The incident began around 11:55 a.m. when Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on Route 14 at Pepper Road. Deputies discovered that the vehicle had been driven by Little, who was wanted for murder and had fled from Chicago police earlier in the day. Chicago police told Lake County law enforcement that Little was likely armed and dangerous.

Video surveillance from an area business showed Little getting out of the crashed vehicle with a duffle bag. A woman also got out with a backpack, both then fled on foot.

A large perimeter was established, and nearby schools and businesses were notified. Dozens of deputies and officers from multiple agencies conducted a search, aided by drones, canine teams, and an Illinois State Police aircraft.

Osceola L. Little and Luisa Sanchez (L-R)

At approximately 2:10 p.m., Luisa Sanchez, 22, of Cary, was arrested at a gas station in the area. She was charged with obstructing justice, aiding a fugitive, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sanchez was accused of hiding a firearm inside the gas station, which was later found by authorities inside a bathroom air vent. The firearm is believed to be connected to the Chicago homicide.

Around 6:20 p.m., Little was seen by one of the units searching the area. He ran into the building on Pepper Road. He was corned into a room in the building and all the employees who were inside were safely evacuated.

Little was arrested at 8:15 p.m. following negotiations. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Both Little and Sanchez are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.