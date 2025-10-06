Chicago establishes ICE-free zones: Here's what we know

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Monday creating "ICE-free zones" across Chicago. The order designates spaces like schools, parks, and libraries off-limits and allows private businesses to opt in to the protection network. The move follows a series of controversial ICE raids in Chicago.



Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday signed an executive order creating "ICE-free zones" across Chicago, limiting the ability of federal immigration agents to use city property and private businesses as staging areas for enforcement actions.

What we know:

The order covers schools, libraries, parks, and other city-owned spaces, and allows private establishments to voluntarily participate in a citywide network that protects residents from ICE operations without a valid warrant.

Each city property will have signage stating the following: "This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Chicago. It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement, including as a: Staging area, processing location or operations base."

Johnson said the measure is designed to safeguard Chicagoans’ safety, dignity, and constitutional rights.

"The order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices," Johnson said. It strengthens neighborhood solidarity and it reaffirms Chicago's role as a welcoming city. The fact is, we cannot allow them to rampage throughout our city with no checks or balances. Nobody is above the law. If we break the law, you should be held accountable. If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will."

He said the city will continue to monitor federal operations and may take further steps if ICE escalates its enforcement activities.

Johnson framed the move as a defense of due process and civil liberties, emphasizing that city residents should not live in fear of intimidation or excessive force from federal authorities.

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes after a week of high-profile ICE actions in Chicago, including raids in South Shore, confrontations with residents, and the detention of elected officials, which Johnson described as aggressive and unlawful.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) was handcuffed on Friday as she questioned federal agents inside a hospital on the Northwest Side.

Fuentes said she went to Humboldt Park Health after learning ICE agents brought a man who they were chasing to the hospital after he fell and broke his leg. It is unclear if the man is undocumented.

In a video posted to her official Facebook page, Fuentes is heard asking the agents if they had a warrant signed by a judge for the man they had detained. During their exchange of words, and after the agents repeatedly asked her to leave, one of them is seen grabbing her aggressively and placing her in handcuffs.

She was then walked outside and released.

"This is a common practice," Fuentes said. "ICE has been taking individuals into hospital rooms, into emergency rooms, because people are harmed while ICE is trying to detain people in the city of Chicago.… What ICE is doing is exercising violence, physical violence on the people of Chicago."

By the numbers:

More than 900 people have been arrested so far during Operation Midway Blitz since its launch on Sept. 8, according to the Department of Homeland Security.