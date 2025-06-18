Juneteenth 2025: Where to celebrate in Chicago
CHICAGO - Juneteenth in Chicago is a celebration of culture, history and joy across the city. Whether you choose to fellowship with friends at a barbeque or groove to legendary R&B musicians at the Juneteenth Music Fest, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a roundup of events to honor freedom, support Black-owned businesses and celebrate in true Chicago style.
Elected officials, community leaders, youth and drum and marching bands take part in the second annual Juneteenth Parade, in Philadelphia, PA on June 22, 2019 in the week that Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday by Pennsylvania Governor
Juneteenth at DuSable Museum
June 19
8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
740 E. 56th Place
Join DuSable Museum for their annual community barbeque. The event serves to educate and entertain while honoring Black History.
Wintrust Juneteenth Music Fest
June 19
Wintrust Arena
Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
Music legends Ashanti, Lil Kim, Mya, Lloyd and Donell Jones will come together for a special Juneteenth concert at Wintrust Arena. Tickets start at $65.50 and can be purchased online.
Juneteenth Parade
June 19
810 E. 103rd St
Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum presents the 2025 Juneteenth Parade at Gatley Stadium. The event kicks off at 9am on Thursday June 19, with events throughout the day including youth Olympics, a celebrity flag football game and finale concert.
Magnificent Mile Orchestra Juneteenth Celebration
June 19
916 W. Fulton Market
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Join the Magnificent Mile Orchestra at the West Loop Time Out Market for a free performance.
For The Culture Market
June 19
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
5311 S Lake Park
Celebrating Black-owned businesses in Chicago, the For the Culture Market at Promontory will feature live djs, vendors and more. Registration is recommended.
Black Yacht Weekend
June 20-22
Various times
Various locations
Black Yacht Weekend returns to Lake Michigan for a celebration of Black boaters, blending cruising and parties on the water. For the full schedule of events, visit the website.
West Pullman Juneteenth Festival
June 21
1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
821 W. 115th Street
Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood is hosting a free, all-ages celebration with live music, dance performances and complimentary food from a variety of Black-owned restaurants.