Juneteenth 2025: Where to celebrate in Chicago

Juneteenth in Chicago is a celebration of culture, history and joy across the city. Whether you choose to fellowship with friends at a barbeque or groove to legendary R&B musicians at the Juneteenth Music Fest, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a roundup of events to honor freedom, support Black-owned businesses and celebrate in true Chicago style.

Juneteenth at DuSable Museum

June 19

8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

740 E. 56th Place

Join DuSable Museum for their annual community barbeque. The event serves to educate and entertain while honoring Black History.

Wintrust Juneteenth Music Fest

June 19

Wintrust Arena

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Music legends Ashanti, Lil Kim, Mya, Lloyd and Donell Jones will come together for a special Juneteenth concert at Wintrust Arena. Tickets start at $65.50 and can be purchased online.

Juneteenth Parade

June 19

810 E. 103rd St

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum presents the 2025 Juneteenth Parade at Gatley Stadium. The event kicks off at 9am on Thursday June 19, with events throughout the day including youth Olympics, a celebrity flag football game and finale concert.

Magnificent Mile Orchestra Juneteenth Celebration

June 19

916 W. Fulton Market

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Join the Magnificent Mile Orchestra at the West Loop Time Out Market for a free performance.

For The Culture Market

June 19

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5311 S Lake Park

Celebrating Black-owned businesses in Chicago, the For the Culture Market at Promontory will feature live djs, vendors and more. Registration is recommended.

Black Yacht Weekend

June 20-22

Various times

Various locations

Black Yacht Weekend returns to Lake Michigan for a celebration of Black boaters, blending cruising and parties on the water. For the full schedule of events, visit the website.

West Pullman Juneteenth Festival

June 21

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

821 W. 115th Street

Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood is hosting a free, all-ages celebration with live music, dance performances and complimentary food from a variety of Black-owned restaurants.