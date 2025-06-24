Fallen Chicago Police Ofc. Krystal Rivera honored at wake

The Brief Loved ones gathered to honor fallen Chicago Police Ofc. Krystal Rivera, who was accidentally shot and killed by her partner in the line of duty. Rivera and her partner were chasing a man into a South Side building on June 5 when another man confronted them with a gun. Her partner fired his gun and accidentally his Rivera in the back.



A public visitation was held on Thursday for Chicago Police Ofc. Krystal Rivera, who was accidentally shot and killed by her partner during a chase earlier this month.

Several fellow officers and loved ones were in attendance to honor Rivera.

Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera | Provided

The backstory:

The daughter of Puerto Rican parents, Rivera, 36, was born and raised in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

She was the youngest of three sisters. Rivera was survived by her young daughter, Isabella.

The tragic shooting happened on June 5 when the two were chasing a suspect into a South Side building.

The officers stopped a man who ran into a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in Chatham, according to Chicago police.

Jaylin Arnold, 27, was allegedly the person the officers encountered and chased into the building. During the chase, the officers encountered another man armed with a gun.

The second man, whom police identified as Adrian Rucker, 25, allegedly pointed a gun in the officers’ direction.

Rivera’s partner fired their gun and unintentionally hit her in the back.

Both suspects have been arrested and charged with several crimes in connection with the encounter.

The funeral service for Rivera will be held at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park at noon on Wednesday.