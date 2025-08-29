Chicago Labor Day march: Groups to protest Trump's policies, National Guard threat

The Brief A rally and march is planned in Chicago on Labor Day to oppose President Trump’s policies and threats to deploy the National Guard in Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson strongly reject Trump’s troop proposal, while some local voices support it. The rally begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the Haymarket Memorial and will include speeches and a march through the West Loop.



Workers along with community, advocacy and faith groups will rally in Chicago on Labor Day in protest of President Donald Trump, who has threatened to send National Guard troops into the city to help fight crime.

What we know:

The "Workers Over Billionaires" demonstration, organized by the Chicago Federation of Labor and others, will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Haymarket Memorial, located at 151 N. Desplaines St.

The event includes a speaking program followed by a march to several West Loop locations that organizers say "have ties to the Trump agenda and its dismantling of workers’ rights."

Scheduled speakers include local and national labor leaders, elected officials, community leaders, and Rev. Jamal Bryant.

Organizers say the gathering is intended to show "working people standing together demanding a city, state, and country that puts ‘workers over billionaires.’"

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how large the demonstration will be.

The backstory:

Trump has threatened to send National Guard troops to Chicago to combat crime.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson strongly oppose the move, calling it illegal and unconstitutional. Pritzker said Trump is "searching for any justification to deploy the military in a blue city."

Johnson pointed to a 32% drop in homicides this year, including the lowest April homicide numbers since 1962, as evidence the city is making progress without federal intervention.

Still, some voices in Chicago support Trump’s plan. Businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson argued, "Anybody that comes in to help save life … I welcome it."

Dig deeper:

A new poll from the group M3, sponsored by a conservative organization called Law and Order PAC, found that 65% of residents oppose sending the National Guard into Chicago.

The poll surveyed 668 Chicago voters. Of the respondents, 42.5% were white, 31% were Black and 12.3% were Hispanic, according to M3.

Meanwhile, Pritzker this week said he believed Trump’s true motive for sending in troops was much darker in nature.

"This is a part of his plan to do something really nefarious, which is to interfere with elections in 2026," the governor said. "He wants to have troops on the ground to stop people from voting, to intimidate people from going to the voting booth."

Trump retorted Thursday on his Truth Social Network, "Governor Pritzker had 6 murders in Chicago this weekend. Twenty people were shot. But he doesn’t want to ask me for help. Can this be possible? The people are desperate for me to STOP THE CRIME, something the Democrats aren’t capable of doing. STAY TUNED!!!"