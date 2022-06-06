Chicago leaders look to bolster public safety amid ongoing violence

Chicago's leaders are looking for new ways to fight crime. This, as more than 30 people were shot over the weekend in two dozen incidents, and five people were killed.

Still, shootings aren't the only problem plaguing the city. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says in addition to guns, he is also focused on getting rid of gangs, deterring carjackings, and most recently – finding the man who's been using a machete to threaten people and steal their belongings.

A string of robberies on the Northwest Side by a man armed with a machete is one of several recent crimes police are working to solve.

Between Friday, May 27 and Sunday, June 5, Chicago police have taken at least seven reports of similar attacks. One of those attacks unfolded just before 9 p.m. on Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood. A 28-year-old woman, who was with a 7-month-old baby at the time, was robbed in the 4100 block of W. Wellington Ave.

Similar attacks have also been reported in Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square.

"We’re concerned, as every resident is, that this violent person is using a weapon like a machete," said Supt. Brown.

In almost all cases, the suspect – described as a man in his twenties – has fled in a silver sedan.

"The fact that the common weapon is a machete, the common denominator, they likely are related," said Brown.

Brown said he is beefing up resources in the area.

"Violence poses a significant threat to the well-being of our residents," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, on Monday, launched a new program that she hopes will help curb crime.

"We are answering their needs as well as reinforcing the fact that community safety requires an all hands on deck approach, block by block, home by home," said Lightfoot. "This is one-stop shopping for folks who want to make sure that their home and their property are protected."

Through the Home and Business Protection Program (HBPP), residents and business owners can be reimbursed for up to $1,020 to cover the cost of outdoor surveillance cameras, cloud storage for video footage, outdoor motion-sensor lighting, subscription costs, and GPS trackers for vehicles.

"For those of you who may not be familiar, GPS tracking goes up under the hood of your car so you know where your car is at, and could help in the instance of vehicular hijacking in helping police recover your vehicle and arrest the criminal," said Tamara Mahal, chief coordination officer with the city’s Community Safety Coordination Center.

Anyone can apply for the new program, including renters as long as they receive permission from the property owner.

It is not required that you register your camera with the Chicago Police Department – but officials are encouraging people to do that in hopes to solve crimes even faster.

In its continued efforts to take guns off the streets, this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CPD is hosting a gun turn-in event at St. Sabina Church located at 1210 West 78th Place. There will be no questions asked and those who turn in a gun can receive up to $100, police said.