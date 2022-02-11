Chicago man allegedly fired shots into bar, striking another man in the eye

A Chicago man is accused of shooting into a Wicker Park bar, injuring one person.

On Feb. 6, police say 21-year-old Daveon Montgomery fired shots into The Point, located at 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave.

A 29-year-old man who was inside the bar heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the right eye.

The victim was transported to Stroger hospital in serious condition, according to police.

On Feb. 10, Montgomery was arrested in the 5500 block of W. Grand Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. He’s been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a weapon – both felonies.

Daveon Montgomery | Chicago Police Department

Montgomery is due in bond court on Feb. 12.

No further details were immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.