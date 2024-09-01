Chicago man charged with interstate shooting in DuPage County

article

A Chicago man accused of firing shots at another vehicle on Interstate 55 in DuPage County was denied pre-trial release on Sunday.

Nicholas Ortiz, 24, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm after a shooting Saturday around 7:23 p.m., according to DuPage County State’s Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Ortiz was driving a 2023 Kia Telluride when he approached the victim's 2022 Kia Sorento at high speed.

After a near-collision, Ortiz allegedly positioned himself behind the victim's car and fired three rounds from a Glock 43 through his own windshield.

The victim was able to safely exit I-55 in Burr Ridge, but Ortiz continued to follow him. Ortiz called 911 and reported that the victim had tried to run him off the road.

Burr Ridge police eventually stopped both vehicles and recovered the loaded firearm from Ortiz's car.

"The outrageous conduct alleged against Mr. Ortiz is extremely serious and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Ortiz was scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 23.