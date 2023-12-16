Chicago man charged with concealing woman's murder on South Side

article

A Chicago man is facing charges connected to a woman's murder in the Gresham neighborhood this week.

John Evans, 58, was arrested in the 8500 block of Wallace Street on Thursday.

A 43-year-old woman was found dead in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue on Tuesday. Police say her death was a homicide.

Evans was charged with one count of concealing a homicidal death. His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.