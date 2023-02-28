Chicago man charged in fatal East Garfield Park shooting

article

A man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting on Chicago's West Side last month.

Police say Luther Phillips was arrested on Monday for a shooting that happened during a gathering in East Garfield Park on Jan. 20.

A 36-year-old man was killed at a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when investigators say a fight broke out and Phillips pulled a gun.

Phillips was arrested in the 10000 block of O'Hare Street and is facing charges for first degree murder.

No additional information is available at this time.