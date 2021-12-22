Chicago man charged with murder after video shows killing of 59-year-old in Lincoln Square

A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of 59-year-old Rae Park, who was fatally shot on Dec. 1.

Julius Flowers, 23, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

Flowers, who had pending gun cases, was arrested earlier this month after allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint in Rogers Park. He later told police that he murdered another robbery victim, according to a report.

Flowers and another carjacking suspect, Isaiah Walker, 22, were both ordered to be held without bail in connection to the Rogers Park carjacking that occurred the same day that Park was fatally shot.

According to police, at about 7:06 a.m., Park was walking out of his apartment building to his minivan.

Just seconds later, a four-door Sedan pulled up in an alley in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Street.

Police said Flowers allegedly got out of the car and announced a robbery. He then shot Park and left the scene.

Park was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Flowers was processed and charged while at Cook County Jail.