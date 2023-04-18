Chicago man accused of fleeing from police in stolen vehicle, resulting in crash in Rosemont

A Chicago man is accused of fleeing from Rosemont police, resulting in a crash on Mannheim Road Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:54 a.m., Rosemont officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle near Balmoral Avenue and Interstate-294 using FLOCK license plate reader technology and began searching for a silver 2017 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen out of Chicago on March 25.

The vehicle was located near Pearl Avenue and Balmoral Avenue and officers initiated a traffic stop at about 9:03 a.m. The vehicle then fled from officers on Balmoral Avenue toward southbound I-294.

The offending vehicle then exited at Irving Road and continued to northbound Mannheim Road.

As the vehicle approached Lawrence Avenue, it disobeyed a red stop light and collided with another vehicle. There was an additional vehicle also involved in the crash.

The result of the crash left the offending vehicle flipped upside down in the northbound lanes of Mannheim Road.

The driver of the offending vehicle, a 24-year-old Chicago man, was pinned in and extrication was required, police said. He was the only person inside the offending vehicle.

Four people involved in the crash, but not involved in the pursuit, were assessed at the scene and refused medical assistance.

The offender was taken into custody at the time of the crash. Police say he will be formally charged after being released from the hospital.