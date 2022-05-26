Chicago man, teen charged in connection to fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy in Skokie

Two people have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old boy in Skokie.

Richard T. Banks, 22, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery.

Christian Anderson, 16, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery.

The third person's case is under review by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Banks and Anderson were denied bond Thursday.

According to police, nine-year-old Jeremiah Ellis was shot six times on May 14 while inside his grandmother's apartment. He died as a result of the shooting.

His brother, who is just five, also suffered a graze wound to the leg.

The apartment is located in the 4700 block of Main Street in Skokie.

If you have any information or knowledge regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.

The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477).

Text-A-Tip is available 24-hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.