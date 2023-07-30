Chicago mass shooting: Woman killed, 8 others wounded in North Lawndale

A woman was killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police say a group of women was gathered in the North Lawndale neighborhood in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue around just before 1 a.m. when people got out of a black Jeep and began shooting.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face. She was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in her torso, according to police. She was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Seven other women were wounded in the shooting. Each was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai and Stroger Hospitals, according to police.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh

A 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right wrist

Another woman, 28, was shot in the right knee

A 30-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and two more to the right arm

A 31-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and forearm

A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the stomach

A ninth woman, whose age wasn’t released, was grazed in the right arm

No arrests were reported. The shooting remains under investigation.