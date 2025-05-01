Chicago May Day march: Thousands to rally against Trump in support of workers

The Brief Thousands are expected to march through Chicago today for May Day, demanding workers' rights, immigrant protections and better workplace conditions. The rally begins in Union Park and concludes in Grant Park, with speeches from labor leaders, immigrants, and elected officials. The event ties back to the historic 1886 Haymarket Riot, which helped inspire the creation of International Workers’ Day.



Thousands of people will march and rally in Chicago today in support of workers' rights for May Day.

May Day rally in Chicago

What we know:

People will start gathering in Union Park at 9:15 a.m. The march steps off at 11 a.m., going through the West Loop towards Grant Park. The rally will include speeches from immigrant workers, labor leaders and elected officials.

More than 30 cities across the country are expected to participate in the demonstrations for International Workers' Day.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which was founded in Chicago, is one of several organizations expected to participate.

"On May Day, SEIU members across the country are standing shoulder to shoulder to say: immigrant rights are workers’ rights. We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth — an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers," said April Verrett, president of the SEIU.

Organizers are calling for living wages, safer workplaces and a "future with dignity for all workers," according to the SEIU.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) said additional officers will be present along the march route and the rally.

Demonstrators march towards the Thompson Center for May Day, also known as International Workers Day, in Chicago on May 1, 2018. (Photo by Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

May Day march route

The route will proceed as follows, according to the OEMC:

East on West Washington Street to South Morgan Street

South on South Morgan Street to West Jackson Street

East on West Jackson Street and into Butler Field at Grant Park

Haymarket Riot

Big picture view:

On May 3, 1886, Chicago police killed one worker and injured seven others who were striking for an eight-hour workday.

A rally the following day at Haymarket Square decrying the brutality also turned violent when police tried to disperse the crowd and a bomb was set off, leading to chaotic response, dozens of injuries and the deaths of seven cops and at least four bystanders.

May Day started in 1889 in commemoration of the Haymarket Riot.