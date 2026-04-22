Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley recovering from stroke

Richard M. Daley, the longest-serving mayor of Chicago, had a stroke earlier this month and is recovering.

The backstory:

Daley, who turned 84 on Friday, was Chicago’s longest-serving mayor from 1989 until 2011 and also served as the Cook County State’s Attorney and a state legislator.

Mayor Richard M. Daley attends the Carl Sandburg literary awards dinner at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on October 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic)

Back in 2014, Daley suffered stroke-like symptoms that impacted his speech. Then in 2022, he was hospitalized after another health scare.

He’s also the son of former Mayor Richard J. Daley, who held office from 1955 until 1976, when he died of a heart attack at age 74.

"The former Mayor did have a minor stroke and is doing well and recovering at home," said Anthony Scalise, the chief of staff for Daley's brother, Cook County Commissioner John Daley, in a statement to FOX Chicago.

The backstory:

After losing his first mayoral bid in 1983, the younger Daley won his first term as mayor in 1989.

During his mayoral tenure, he oversaw a period of revitalization of the city’s institutions and iconic landmarks like Navy Pier. Daley also attracted businesses and economic investments as part of his mission to make Chicago a "world-class city."