Slain Chicago police Ofc. Krystal Rivera’s family questions ‘accidental’ shooting

The Brief Attorneys for the family of Chicago police Ofc. Krystal Rivera are questioning the official narrative of her shooting death by her partner. Rivera was accidentally shot by her partner while pursuing an armed suspect on June 5. The family wants the video of the shooting made public as well as the disciplinary file of Rivera's partner.



Attorneys representing the family of Krystal Rivera, the Chicago police officer shot and killed by her partner during a chase last month, are questioning the official narrative that it was an accidental shooting.

The Chicago law firm Romanucci & Blandin said they are calling for a civil investigation into the shooting, including the release of all video of the shooting and of Rivera's partner's disciplinary records.

What we know:

The law firm will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at its office in downtown Chicago.

Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Rivera, will be in attendance.

The event will be livestreamed on the firm's YouTube page.

The backstory:

Rivera, 36, died on June 5 after she was accidentally shot by her partner during a confrontation with an armed suspect on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said she and her partner were pursuing a man who ran into a building in the Chatham neighborhood when they encountered Adrian Rucker, who pointed a gun at them. Her partner fired and unintentionally struck Rivera in the back.

Rivera, who served as an officer for four years, was remembered by Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling as a hard-working team member and mentor to younger officers. She was laid to rest on June 25 and leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Two men were charged in connection with the incident. Rucker faces charges including armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of fraudulent identification, and drug possession. A second man, Jaylin Arnold, was later charged with armed violence, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug possession.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the civil investigation will lead to a lawsuit being filed.