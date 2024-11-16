Chicago pastor reinstated after investigation clears him of abuse allegations

The Brief Father Martin Marren, a Chicago pastor, was reinstated after an investigation found no evidence to support sexual abuse allegations. Archbishop Blase J. Cupich confirmed the findings and restored Marren’s ministry following the Archdiocese's review. The individual who made the allegations was offered support through the Archdiocese’s Victim Assistance Ministry, though no further details were provided.



A Chicago pastor who was temporarily removed from ministry amid allegations of sexual abuse has been reinstated after an investigation found no evidence to support the claims.

Archdiocese Cardinal Blase J. Cupich notified the parishes of Our Lady at St. Germaine, St. Gerald, St. Cajetan, St. John Fisher, St. John Neumann, St. Gianna, and St. Barnabas on Saturday, one week after Father Martin Marren was temporarily removed from ministry.

The Archdiocese’s Office for the Protection of Children and Youth presented the investigation’s results, confirming no reasonable cause to believe Father Marren had abused a minor, Cupich said in a statement.

"They recommended that the file be closed and he be returned to ministry. After prayerful consideration, I have accepted the Board's recommendations and have restored Father Marren's faculties to minister," Cupich said.

Cupich stressed the Archdiocese’s commitment to addressing allegations of sexual misconduct while also upholding the reputation of those exonerated by thorough investigations.

The individual who made the allegations against Father Marren was offered services through the parish’s Victim Assistance Ministry, though no further details were disclosed.

"I publicly affirm that Father Marren is a priest in good standing and express sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the People of God in the Archdiocese of Chicago. He deserves our respect and gratitude and I hope you will join me in thanking him for his long-standing dedication," Cupich said.

Father Marren’s service timeline:

Associate pastor of St. Germaine Parish from May 1984 to June 1991.

Associate pastor of St. Barnabas Parish from June 1991 to July 1997.

Associate pastor of St. Gerald Parish from July 1997 to June 2004

Pastor of St. Emeric Parish from June 2004 to June 2018

Pastor of Queen of Martyrs Parish from July 2018 to June 2022 (also served as a deacon at St. Bernadette Paris from June to December 1983)

Currently, the associate pastor of St. John Fisher Parish

The Archdiocese is encouraging anyone who has been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, or religious employee to come forward.

More information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the Archdiocese's website here.