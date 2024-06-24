16-year-old boy charged with murder after allegedly gunning down retired Chicago police officer

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 73-year-old retired Chicago police officer.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti announced Monday night that the teen faces first-degree murder charges. He will be charged as an adult.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

The 16-year-old boy is expected to be in court Tuesday morning.

What happened in the shooting

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 20 in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, not far from retired police officer Larry Neuman's home in West Garfield Park.

During the news conference, Ursitti said Neuman was outside his residence paying a worker who was cutting his grass when he saw two offenders approach with guns.

"Seeing that these two individuals were armed, Neuman heroically pushed the worker out of harm's way. Neuman then retrieved his firearm from his waistband," said Ursitti.

The two offenders then began firing shots, striking Neuman. Neuman also fired shots as the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The retired officer was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his wounds. Police said he was the department's longest-serving explosives technician.

Initially, no suspects were in custody after the shooting.

On Saturday, CPD released a video of two males walking in an alley. Police asked the public's help in identifying the two individuals, which led to the community sending in numerous tips to police.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old boy turned himself in. Ursitti said a member of the community accompanied the teen as he turned himself in.

Tributes to Larry Neuman

In the hours following his murder, touching tributes came pouring in for Neuman.

"Larry was a man deeply dedicated to his family, his city, his country – he was a combat veteran of the Marines in Vietnam," said Gene Roy, retired CPD Chief of Detectives.

Neuman joined the Chicago Police Department the early 1980s, moving to the Bomb & Arson Section in 1988. He retired from CPD in 2010, according to police.

The Chicago Police Bomb Squad issued a statement on Neuman's passing, shared below:

"He was one of the first African American bomb techs with the Chicago Police Department," said Roy.

Roy was Neuman's former unit commander and says he inspired countless generations who came after him.

"He was a calm, steady individual on the scene of an incident," said Roy. "Always had good, sound advice when things got a little rocky, and he was somebody that was well-respected, well-liked and that people looked up to."

In his retirement years, Neuman became a minister at his neighborhood church: Saint Michael Missionary Baptist.

"When he retired from the CPD, he didn’t retire from his life of service to the city," said Roy.

"Just an all-out good person," said Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward. "This is a tough loss today for the City of Chicago."

Until his death, Neuman worked for the TSA at both Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued this statement, shared below:

"Larry Neuman, a Transportation Security Specialist-Explosives, joined TSA in 2010 and worked at both O’Hare and Midway airports during his career. In his current position, Larry trained the screening workforce at both airports to detect explosives and other potential threats. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Born and raised in Chicago, Neuman graduated from Austin High School in 1968, according to a longtime friend.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Response from the community following charges

St. Michael M.B. Church released a statement following the charges. It read, in part:

St. Michael M.B. Church is both relieved and heartbroken by the recent developments in the case of our beloved Reverend Larry Neuman’s murder. While we are thankful that one of the suspects has turned himself into the authorities. Our joy is tempered by the somber reality that another young life is now entangled in the judicial system instead of flourishing in an institution of higher learning.

Pastor Paul Sims reflects on this bittersweet moment, stating, "Reverend Neuman dedicated his life to serving others, uplifting our community and inspiring our youth to pursue education and positive pathways. He would be deeply saddened to know that another child is lost to the cycle of violence and incarceration."



It is easy to view this arrest as the removal of a violent criminal from our streets, but Reverend Neuman would urge us to see the broader picture. He would remind us that this young person is also a victim—of circumstances, of systemic failures, and of a society that often overlooks the potential in its youth.



As a church, we will continue to honor Reverend Neuman’s legacy by doubling our efforts to support our community, particularly our young people. We remain committed to providing educational opportunities, mentorship, and a safe space for growth and development. We invite our community to join us in this mission, ensuring that no more of our children are lost to violence and despair.