Chicago police: Armed burglaries in West Loop, Little Italy, Fulton Market, more

The Brief In the incidents, two to four male offenders, aged 16-25, pulled up in a stolen gray Infiniti Q50; wearing dark-colored clothing, hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks. The offenders would approach the victims brandishing handguns and take the victim's property. Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives.



Chicago Police are warning of armed robberies and attempted armed robberies in the West Loop, West Town, Little Italy, Fulton Market District and Goose Island neighborhoods.

What we know:

In the incidents, two to four male offenders, aged 16-25, pulled up in a stolen gray Infiniti Q50. The offenders were wearing dark-colored clothing, hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks. The offenders would approach the victims brandishing handguns and take the victim's property. Then, the offenders would leave by car.

In some incidents, the offenders would ask victims for their passcodes on their cellphones and pistol-whipped the victims. In two of the incidents, the offenders fled without taking property.

The offenders also attached stolen license plates to the Infiniti throughout the robberies.

Locations:

1400 block of West Carroll Ave on July 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM. (West Loop)

1500 block of West Harrison St on July 3, 2025 at 10:00 AM. (Little Italy)

1200 block of West Carroll Ave on July 4, 2025 at 7:40 AM. (Fulton Market District)

1100 block of North Paulina St on July 4, 2025 at 8:21 AM. (West Town)

800 block of West Blackhawk St on July 4, 2025 at 9:14 AM. (Goose Island)

900 block of West Weed St on July 4, 2025 at 9:26 AM. (Goose Island)

300 block of North Laflin St on July 4, 2025 at 11:17 AM. (West Loop)

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263, or can submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-032.