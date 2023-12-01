Chicago police: Boy, 15, charged in 2 armed robberies

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection to two armed robberies across Chicago.

Police say the offender allegedly robbed a 30-year-old woman at gunpoint in Lake View over the summer.

The incident happened on June 30 at 6:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Southport Avenue.

Police say the boy was also accused of robbing a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in University Village on Oct. 11.

That incident happened at 3:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 14th Street.

He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.