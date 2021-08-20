Chicago police 'don't feel the backing' from Lightfoot, says dad of wounded officer

The father of wounded Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. had harsh words for Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday morning.

Carlos Yanez Sr. said Chicago Police Department policies under Lightfoot "tie the hands of police" giving criminals an advantage.

"My son had made it clear to me, as other officers have over the past months, how they were being diminished in their ability to do their jobs and not only…in matters of regular procedures, but compromising their safety," he told FOX News.

He also questioned Lightfoot’s commitment to Chicago police.

Carlos Yanez Sr., father of wounded Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"They do catch offenders," said Yanez Sr. "My son would complain he’d catch the same offender twice in one week with a gun and not understand how this offender could be out. I did say things to Lori Lightfoot. My son was not a fan of hers, as many police officers aren’t, because they don’t feel the backing, the sincere backing."

Yanez Jr. continues to recover at the hospital after being shot three times the night Officer Ella French was killed during a traffic stop.

But the elder Yanez, a retired Chicago police officer, says his son did not want Lightfoot to visit him in the hospital.

Thursday was an emotional day for the Yanez family as the son’s partner was laid to rest. There was an outpouring of support and sympathy from fellow officers and Yanez Sr. spoke at the service.

But along with sadness over French’s death and concern about his son’s injuries, he is frustrated that his son is limited as to when he can pull a weapon.

A request submitted to the mayor’s office for a response to Yanez Sr.’s comments has not yet been returned.