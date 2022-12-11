Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers

Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes.

The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.

First stop was the home of fallen CPD officer Nathaniel Taylor, who was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in 2008.

Next, the home of CPD officer Samuel Jimenez, who was fatally shot while responding to the Mercy Hospital shooting in 2018. His daughter was given a brand new pink bike and rode it along the sidewalk to claps and cheers.

Finally, a bittersweet stop at the home of six-year-old Sophia Marmolejo, the daughter of fallen CPD officer Eduardo Marmolejo.

"Showing up is a big deal, and for me, it’s important, and it reminds me that they’re never going to forget," said his widow Maria.

She said she told Sophia that Santa was making an extra stop this year because the city of Chicago is thinking about her and because her dad is a hero.