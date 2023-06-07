Chicago police issue warning for string of armed robberies in North Side neighborhoods

Chicago police warned residents about a series of armed robberies over a two-day span in North Side neighborhoods.

The robbers will approach a victim's vehicle and show their handgun while searching for valuable items and then flee the scene, according to a CPD community alert.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

Police said the offenders are described as four males around the age of 15–25 years old, wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks over their faces.

If you have information, call Chicago police at (312) 744-8253 or (312) 746-7394.