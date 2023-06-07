Chicago police issue warning for string of armed robberies in North Side neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Chicago police warned residents about a series of armed robberies over a two-day span in North Side neighborhoods.
The robbers will approach a victim's vehicle and show their handgun while searching for valuable items and then flee the scene, according to a CPD community alert.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
- 400 block of West Roscoe in Lake View East on Tuesday, June 6 at 10:50 p.m.
- 6300 block of North McCormick in West Rogers Park on Tuesday, June 6 at 11:45 p.m.
- 1400 block of West Randolf in West Town on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:40 a.m.
- 1300 block of North Damen in Wicker Park on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:44 a.m.
- 1800 block of North Milwaukee in Bucktown on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:45 a.m.
- 1600 block of North Talman in Logan Square on Wednesday, June 7 at 1:20 a.m.
Police said the offenders are described as four males around the age of 15–25 years old, wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks over their faces.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
If you have information, call Chicago police at (312) 744-8253 or (312) 746-7394.