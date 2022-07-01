Chicago police officer shot on Near West Side; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a Chicago police officer was shot and seriously wounded Friday morning in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Officers were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance around 8:27 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, police said. Officers were getting off an elevator when a gunman started shooting, striking one police officer several times, according to CPD Supt. David Brown.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Sources tell Fox 32 the officer is alert and talking. He is a 15-year veteran of the force.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Chicago police officers did not return fire, Brown said.

One person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, Brown said. He suffered an injury to his wrist but Brown gave no other details.

Brown said the suspect is a "convicted felon."

The shooting happened hours after a mass shooting in the Loop wounded five people, two of them fatally, outside a fire station. Police said the shooting was sparked by an argument.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.