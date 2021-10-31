Chicago police release new video showing vehicle, suspects connected to fatal shooting of 4-year-old

Chicago's mayor took to the streets on Saturday to urge people to "step up" and come forward with information about cases involving children and gun violence.

Mayor Lightfoot says there are currently 34 unsolved murders of children.

She teamed up with some of those parents in a door-to-door canvas.

It has been 59 days since the death of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry.

Since then, his mom who lives out of state, has been in Chicago going door to door looking for his killer.

"We believe it is a gang conflict, we believe people in this building, not the place, where MJ was in were the targets," said Supt. Brown during a news conference Saturday.

Chicago police said three men got out of a car and fired gun shots into an apartment window at 63rd and Ellis on Sept. 3.

The 4-year-old, affectionately known as MJ, was getting his hair braided before being shot twice in the head.

He died two days later.

"We have 34 unsolved murders regarding children in our city… 34 which is an intolerable number," said Lightfoot.

Jeremiah Jones, 16, was killed nearly three months ago at 71st and Indiana.

His mother buried him the same day his daughter, Miracle, was born.

No suspects are in custody for his murder and police say they have very few leads.

"There’s no way I should have had to help deliver my granddaughter and say goodbye to son all in same day, that killed me," said Trakia Rice, mother of Jeremiah.

Lightfoot said detectives have solved 300 homicides this year, which is more than in the past 10 years.

However, police still need the public's help.

It’s something MJ’s mom longs for.

"If you know something, say something, we have now raised $25,000 — $25,000 for you to say something about my son’s case," said MJ's mom Angela Gregg.