Chicago police release photo of suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Greyhound bus station

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who has an active arrest warrant in connection to the fatal shooting of a man outside a Greyhound bus station last month.

On Oct. 24, Duwon Gaddis, 30, allegedly got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.

Gaddis, of Palos Hills, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police say Rodnee Miller arrived at the station from Minneapolis, Minn. He then waited for Gaddis to arrive, approached him and fatally shot him.

Miller then allegedly changed his clothes and then left the station.

Police released a mugshot of Miller Friday, and said he is wanted in connection to the homicide.

Miller is described as an African American man, who is roughly 5'10."

He weighs about 200 to 225 pounds and has a beard.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three Detective Leavitt and Detective Taglieri (312) 744-8261.