Chicago police remind owners of Kias and Hyundais to be careful after more car thefts
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents – especially drivers of Kias and Hyundais – about another string of car thefts.
The thefts happened in Fuller Park, Back of the Yards, Bridgeport, and Brighton Park:
- 3900 Block of South Wells in Fuller Park on May 22 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.
- South Racine near 47th in Back of the Yards on May 22 at 11 p.m.
- 3200 Block of South Emerald in Bridgeport on May 23 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- 2800 Block of West 39th Place in Brighton Park on May 26 at 4 p.m.
- 3300 Block of West 37th Place in Brighton Park on May 27 at 6 p.m.
- 1500 Block of West 46th Street on May 31, at 5:03 p.m.
- 4600 Block of South California Avenue on May 31 at 3 p.m.
- 5300 Block of South Union Avenue on May 31 at 6 p.m.
- 4900 Block of South Winchester on May 31 at 8 p.m.
- 200 Block of West 37th Place on June 1 at 10 p.m.
Chicago police have this advice for residents:
- Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.
- Immediately report suspicious activity.
- Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.
- Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.
- Immediately call -911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
- Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.
- At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.
- Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the City.
If you have any information, Chicago police detectives are available at (312) 747-8384.