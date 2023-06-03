Chicago police remind owners of Kias and Hyundais to be careful after more car thefts

Chicago police are warning residents – especially drivers of Kias and Hyundais – about another string of car thefts.

The thefts happened in Fuller Park, Back of the Yards, Bridgeport, and Brighton Park:

3900 Block of South Wells in Fuller Park on May 22 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

South Racine near 47th in Back of the Yards on May 22 at 11 p.m.

3200 Block of South Emerald in Bridgeport on May 23 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

2800 Block of West 39th Place in Brighton Park on May 26 at 4 p.m.

3300 Block of West 37th Place in Brighton Park on May 27 at 6 p.m.

1500 Block of West 46th Street on May 31, at 5:03 p.m.

4600 Block of South California Avenue on May 31 at 3 p.m.

5300 Block of South Union Avenue on May 31 at 6 p.m.

4900 Block of South Winchester on May 31 at 8 p.m.