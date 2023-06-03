Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police remind owners of Kias and Hyundais to be careful after more car thefts

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents – especially drivers of Kias and Hyundais – about another string of car thefts.

The thefts happened in Fuller Park, Back of the Yards, Bridgeport, and Brighton Park:

  • 3900 Block of South Wells in Fuller Park on May 22 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.
  • South Racine near 47th in Back of the Yards on May 22 at 11 p.m.
  • 3200 Block of South Emerald in Bridgeport on May 23 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
  • 2800 Block of West 39th Place in Brighton Park on May 26 at 4 p.m.
  • 3300 Block of West 37th Place in Brighton Park on May 27 at 6 p.m.
  • 1500 Block of West 46th Street on May 31, at 5:03 p.m.
  • 4600 Block of South California Avenue on May 31 at 3 p.m.
  • 5300 Block of South Union Avenue on May 31 at 6 p.m.
  • 4900 Block of South Winchester on May 31 at 8 p.m.
  • 200 Block of West 37th Place on June 1 at 10 p.m.

Chicago police have this advice for residents:

  • Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.
  • Immediately report suspicious activity.
  • Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.
  • Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.
  • Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.
  • Immediately call -911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
  • Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.
  • At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.
  • Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the City.

If you have any information, Chicago police detectives are available at (312) 747-8384.