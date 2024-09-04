Chicago police search for 'endangered' missing 12-year-old girl from NW Side

article

Chicago police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Avondale neighborhood on Wednesday.

Stella Miller was last seen at her home in the 4000 block of North Central Park Avenue on Aug. 29 around 8:06 a.m.

Police said Miller is roughly 5-foot-4 and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with an olive complexion.

Anyone with information about the endangered missing child's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.