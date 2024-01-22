Chicago police seek driver in deadly South Side hit-and-run

Chicago police released photos of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Longwood Manor over the weekend.

A pedestrian was struck by a gray Dodge Durango while crossing the street at 700 West 95th Street on Sunday at 2:23 a.m.

Police say the victim had just exited a CTA bus before crossing the street. The vehicle did not stop.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chicago police are searching for a gray Dodge Durango in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on the South Side Sunday.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Halsted Street near 95th Street. The Durango may have damage to the front hood or bumper area.

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.