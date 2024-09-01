Chicago police seek suspects in violent CTA Red Line robbery

article

Chicago police are searching for suspects in a violent robbery on the CTA Red Line Saturday morning.

The victim was riding the train near the 47th Street Station around 2:10 a.m. when she was approached by two people.

The suspects demanded the victim's phone and then proceeded to beat her on the platform after taking it.

Police are looking for a man and a woman, both approximately 18-25 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.