Bodycam video shows moments before police shoot suspect in Irving Park

Chicago's civilian police oversight agency, COPA, released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Irving Park last month.

Officers responded to reports of an armed individual outside a bar near 3700 North Kedzie in the early hours of Feb. 8.

When officers arrived, they found a man walking nearby and suspected he was involved in the reported incident. The suspect ran and officers pursued him into an alley near the 3700 block fo Troy Street, according to officials.

The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde.

Investigators say Valverde fell to the ground and officers instructed him to stay there. When he began to get up, the officers fired multiple shots. Valverde was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses say the suspect was at Christina's Place bar when he showed his gun to the bouncer and stated a gang affiliation.

The guard told Fox 32 News that he deescalated the situation and called police.

Investigators, a day after the shooting, said it was "unclear" if the suspect fired shots at the officers. COPA did confirm that a weapon was recovered at the scene.

COPA released third-party surveillance video along with the body-worn camera footage. They are seeking to obtain additional video, which would also be released.

The video shows officers chasing Valverde into an alley and telling him to get on the ground.

The incident is still under investigation.