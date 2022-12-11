Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes.

Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.

The robberies have happened on:

4700 block of North Melvina Ave. in Portage Park on November 29 at 2:45 pm.

5100 block of West Patterson Ave. in Portage Park on November 29, 2022 at 3:30 pm

5100 block of West Patterson Ave. on December 2, 2022 at 2:33 pm

3300 block of North Kilbourn Ave. in Irving Park on December 9, 2022 at 4:15 pm

The suspects are described as a white man, about 35, 5'11" to 6' wearing a dark baseball cap and yellow construction vest; and a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5'5" to 5'9", 180 to 200lbs, wearing a dark baseball cap.