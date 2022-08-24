Chicago police warn businesses about early morning burglaries in South Loop

Detectives from Area Three are alerting businesses about two recently reported burglaries in the Loop and South Loop.

Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in August.

Police say, the offender forcefully entered into the businesses by breaking a front/side glass window before taking property from within the business.

The businesses affected are located in the 500 block of South Wells Street and the 600 block of South Clark Street. The first burglary happened between Aug. 19-22, sometime between 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The second happened on Aug. 20 at 5:55 a.m.

In one of the incidents, the offender was described as a Caucasian man, about 35-40 years old, 5'11-6'02, 175-200 lbs, wearing a t-shirt and dark shorts. The offender was observed riding a bicycle.

Detectives are offering business owners some advice to combat break-ins: