Chicago poll: Less than 25% of city residents feel safe in their neighborhoods

A new poll finds that less than one quarter of Chicago residents feel safe in their own neighborhoods.

The numbers represent a steep drop from last fall when 45 percent of survey respondents described their feeling of safety as excellent or good.

"Generally, across the nation we see ratings closer to 70 to 80 percent. 60-80 percent. For a big city, I might expect maybe a 50 percent or so, and you're getting 25 percent," said Michelle Kobayashi of Polco.

The change comes amid a surge of violent crime citywide.

Last year, Chicago recorded 836 homicides, making for the deadliest year in decades.

COOK COUNTY RECORDS OVER 1,000 HOMICIDES IN 2021, HIGHEST SINCE 1994

But Chicago’s top cop says the city is heading in the right direction.

In his first news conference of the new year, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown highlighted a handful of cases that he says show the department is headed in the right direction.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"We have started this year better than we started last year. And the previous year. And the previous year," Brown said.

Advertisement

READ MORE