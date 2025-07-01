39 arrested at Chicago Pride Parade, including 16 on felony charges
CHICAGO - Dozens of people were arrested Sunday during Chicago's Pride Parade, including 16 people who now face felony charges, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police said in total 39 people were arrested during or directly after the event, which drew more than 800,000 attendees under the theme "United in Pride."
Felony charges included multiple counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon (UUW), and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons. Among those arrested were people accused of pointing firearms at officers, hiding loaded weapons in vehicles, and possessing high-capacity magazines and even a machine gun.
One of the most serious cases involves a 16-year-old male charged with unlawful use of a weapon—a machine gun or automatic weapon. Eight adults face multiple counts of aggravated battery against police officers.
In total, 23 others were charged with misdemeanors ranging from resisting arrest to disorderly conduct and battery, while one person was issued two citations. Chicago police reported no major injuries tied to these incidents.
The arrests occurred as paradegoers filled the North Side with color, music, and high spirits, despite the heat and brief rain.
Organizers said they are already planning for the 55th annual Chicago Pride Parade next year.
By the numbers:
Sixteen people were charged with felonies, including two minors. They are as follows:
Alliyah Lucas, 21
- Three (3) felony counts – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
- One (1) felony count – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr Inj
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr
Anthony Lee, 31
- Three (3) felony counts – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
Jessie Lee, 28
- Two (2) felony counts – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
- Two (2) misdemeanor counts ¬– Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Disorderly Conduct - Breach of Peace
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Obstructing Identification
Maleyah Williams, 18
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
- One (1) felony count – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr Inj
- One (1) citation – Drinking Alcohol on the Public Way
- One (1) citation – Alcoholic Liquor Give to Minor
Arron Wilson, 18
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW/Person/Loaded/No FOID
- Two (2) misdemeanor counts – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Battery - Make Physical Contact
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Battery - Cause Bodily Harm
Breahana Kirk, 30
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
- Two (2) misdemeanor counts – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Reckless Conduct
Malachi Pollard, 20
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Resist/Obstruct Officer
Jakauri Muhammad, 18
- Two (2) felony counts – Aggravated UPW/Vehicle/<21
- One (1) citation – Poss Cannabis Vio 720 Ilcs 550.0/4
Bryon Anthony, 18
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW/Person/<21
- One (1) citation – Drinking Alcohol on the Public Way
Latoya Howell, 44
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
- One (1) misdemeanor count – Assault - Simple
Corey Jackson, 23
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW Vehicle/Loaded/FCCA/FOID
Tyquon Evans, 18
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW/Person/Loaded/No FOID
- One (1) citation – Possess of a Laser Sight Acc,Firearm Silencer,Muffler
- One (1) citation – High Cap Mag and Metal Piercing Bullets - Sale/Poss Proh
Male juvenile, 16
- One (1) felony count – UUW - Weapon - Machine Gun /Automatic Weapon
- One (1) citation – High Cap Mag and Metal Piercing Bullets - Sale/Poss Pro
Kamauri Clayton, 21
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
Male juvenile, 17
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer
Akira Moore, 19
- One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW/Vehicle/<21