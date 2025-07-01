39 arrested at Chicago Pride Parade, including 16 on felony charges

article

Dozens of people were arrested Sunday during Chicago's Pride Parade, including 16 people who now face felony charges, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said in total 39 people were arrested during or directly after the event, which drew more than 800,000 attendees under the theme "United in Pride."

Felony charges included multiple counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon (UUW), and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons. Among those arrested were people accused of pointing firearms at officers, hiding loaded weapons in vehicles, and possessing high-capacity magazines and even a machine gun.

One of the most serious cases involves a 16-year-old male charged with unlawful use of a weapon—a machine gun or automatic weapon. Eight adults face multiple counts of aggravated battery against police officers.

In total, 23 others were charged with misdemeanors ranging from resisting arrest to disorderly conduct and battery, while one person was issued two citations. Chicago police reported no major injuries tied to these incidents.

The arrests occurred as paradegoers filled the North Side with color, music, and high spirits, despite the heat and brief rain.

Organizers said they are already planning for the 55th annual Chicago Pride Parade next year.

Chicago Pride Parade arrests

By the numbers:

Sixteen people were charged with felonies, including two minors. They are as follows:

Alliyah Lucas, 21

Three (3) felony counts – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

One (1) felony count – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr Inj

One (1) misdemeanor count – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr

Anthony Lee, 31

Three (3) felony counts – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

Jessie Lee, 28

Two (2) felony counts – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

Two (2) misdemeanor counts ¬– Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr

One (1) misdemeanor count – Disorderly Conduct - Breach of Peace

One (1) misdemeanor count – Obstructing Identification

Maleyah Williams, 18

One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

One (1) felony count – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr Inj

One (1) citation – Drinking Alcohol on the Public Way

One (1) citation – Alcoholic Liquor Give to Minor

Arron Wilson, 18

One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW/Person/Loaded/No FOID

Two (2) misdemeanor counts – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr

One (1) misdemeanor count – Battery - Make Physical Contact

One (1) misdemeanor count – Battery - Cause Bodily Harm

Breahana Kirk, 30

One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

Two (2) misdemeanor counts – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr

One (1) misdemeanor count – Reckless Conduct

Malachi Pollard, 20

One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

One (1) misdemeanor count – Resist/Obstruct Officer

Jakauri Muhammad, 18

Two (2) felony counts – Aggravated UPW/Vehicle/<21

One (1) citation – Poss Cannabis Vio 720 Ilcs 550.0/4

Bryon Anthony, 18

One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW/Person/<21

One (1) citation – Drinking Alcohol on the Public Way

Latoya Howell, 44

One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

One (1) misdemeanor count – Assault - Simple

Corey Jackson, 23

One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW Vehicle/Loaded/FCCA/FOID

Tyquon Evans, 18

One (1) felony count – Aggravated UPW/Person/Loaded/No FOID

One (1) citation – Possess of a Laser Sight Acc,Firearm Silencer,Muffler

One (1) citation – High Cap Mag and Metal Piercing Bullets - Sale/Poss Proh

Male juvenile, 16

One (1) felony count – UUW - Weapon - Machine Gun /Automatic Weapon

One (1) citation – High Cap Mag and Metal Piercing Bullets - Sale/Poss Pro

Kamauri Clayton, 21

One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

Male juvenile, 17

One (1) felony count – Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer

Akira Moore, 19