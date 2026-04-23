Chicago Public School lunchroom workers arrested during protest over pay dispute

The Brief Several Chicago Public Schools lunchroom workers were arrested during a planned civil disobedience protest. Workers say they’ve been negotiating with the district for nearly a year without a contract. CPS says it is working with the union and has requested federal mediation to reach a deal.



Several Chicago Public Schools lunchroom workers were arrested Thursday during a planned protest calling for higher pay, as contract negotiations with the district continue.

Hundreds of workers gathered at Daley Plaza on Thursday before marching to the Chicago Board of Education, where some demonstrators sat in the middle of Madison Street during rush hour as part of a civil disobedience action.

What they're saying:

Workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 1, say they have been negotiating with CPS for nearly a year without reaching an agreement. They argue lunchroom employees are among the lowest-paid workers in the district, earning significantly less than custodians.

"I don’t think it’s fair," said Irma Garcia, a CPS employee of more than 20 years. "We are struggling with feeding our kids."

Some workers say their current wages make it difficult to cover basic expenses. Kimberly Penson, who has worked for CPS for more than two decades, said she earns just over $21 an hour and can no longer afford to help support her family.

Pension was among several workers detained and cited during the protest.

Union officials say frustrations have grown after months of stalled negotiations.

The other side:

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said it values its lunchroom staff and remains committed to reaching a fair agreement. The district said it requested federal mediation earlier this month, which the union accepted, and both sides plan to continue negotiations with a neutral third party.

CPS also noted that lunchroom employees are hourly workers who typically work between four and eight hours per day during the school year, with many not working full-time schedules.

What's next:

Following the protest, UNITE HERE Local 1 provided the following statement:

"CPS lunchroom workers put their hearts and souls into caring for and feeding the children of Chicago. But every day the Board of Education fails to settle a fair contract is another day these workers struggle to feed their own families. It is time for this Board to stop the unequal treatment of CPS lunchroom workers and sign a fair contract now," said Karen Kent, President of UNITE HERE Local 1 and civil disobedience participant.