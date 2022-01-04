Chicago Public Schools cancels Wednesday classes after teachers union votes to switch to remote learning

UPDATE: Classes for Chicago Public Schools are canceled on Wednesday after the Chicago Teachers Union voted Tuesday night in favor of switching to remote learning.

ORIGINAL STORY: As cases of the omicron variant surge throughout the city, the Chicago Teachers Union, on Tuesday, met virtually to vote on an illegal work stoppage. If they agreed to defy Chicago Public Schools and demand remote learning, classes would be canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 5 – a decision that will affect thousands of families.

By late Tuesday evening, there was still no word if class would be in session Wednesday or if teachers planned to stage a walkout. A spokesman for the union confirmed that 88 percent of its House of Delegates voted in favor of going remote without CPS permission; however, ballots sent to the union’s 25,000 members were still being tallied.

As a decision loomed, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the union out during a press conference Tuesday evening.

"Unfortunately tonight CTU leadership is compelling its membership to harm hundreds of thousands of Chicago families who rely upon CPS for their daily needs. For their education, for their nutrition, for their safety," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

CHICAGO PARENTS BLAST CTU'S ‘POWER PLAY’ AHEAD OF POSSIBLE RETURN TO REMOTE LEARNING

Both the mayor and CPS officials said they are confident schools are safe for students and teachers. They said at-home learning has been devastating to children's education and mental health. Throughout the day Tuesday, they pleaded with teachers and families to listen to local health experts.

"When I think of a big city that is open right now, in what world would we close something essential like in-person education when we have seen negative effects, when our bars are open," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union feel not enough has been done to protect them during this omicron surge and say they have a list of demands if they’ll remain in the classroom.

"We want regular testing, we don't want the debacle of the FedEx drop boxes after Christmas. We want to make sure the ventilation in the buildings work, and that staffing is consistent and supervision is there," said Stacy Davis Gates, Chicago Teachers Union vice president.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

In a last-ditch effort to meet them halfway, on Tuesday morning, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez submitted a proposal to the CTU with added safety measures, including daily screenings, temperature checks, and a commitment to provide 200,000 KN95 masks for staff to use.

"There is no evidence our schools are unsafe. There’s no widespread issues of safety in our schools," said Martinez. "I've been to our schools. Our children are wearing their masks. Why? Because they want to be there in person."

The CTU’s voting period was scheduled to end at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

District officials said CPS families will receive a phone call, text, and email notifying them of the union’s vote, and the status of school on Wednesday.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

In a letter sent to families Tuesday, Martinez added: "We are sorry for this situation and want you to know we are doing everything possible to keep students in school tomorrow and beyond."