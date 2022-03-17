Chicago Public Schools considering dismissal charges for Jones College Prep principal

Calls are growing louder for the firing of Jones College Prep's principal.

Last week, the Local School Council (LSC) asked Chicago Public Schools to approve dismissal charges for Principal Joe Powers.

Three council members accuse Powers of taking "extended vacations" while school was in session, mishandling reports of sexual misconduct, mismanaging school finances, and failing to tackle systemic discrimination.

"This is unacceptable. We agree that it is disruptive to have a school leader leave mid-year. But that disruption to the management of the school pales in moral significance in light of those who have had their education and their lives disrupted by discrimination, harassment and abuse and fear of the same with no one at the helm of the school to take responsibility for stopping it," said Cassie Creswell, Jones College Prep LSC.

The district has confirmed it is investigating the claims.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez has 45 days to respond to the LSC charges.