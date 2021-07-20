Chicago Public Schools to discuss 2022 budget ahead of Wednesday vote

Chicago Public Schools will be talking about the budget on Tuesday for the 2022 fiscal year.

The school system will outline its plans for its $9.3 billion proposal.

A billion of that will come from federal relief funding which will be used in the return to in-person classes, including personal protective equipment and a push to vaccinate students.

The school board is expected to vote on the budget on Wednesday.

The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed for 80 percent of eligible students to be vaccinated before in-person classes are allowed to resume.

Right now, doctors say about 50-percent of eligible Illinois children have received at least one dose of the vaccine.