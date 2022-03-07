Chicago restaurant teams up with nonprofit to help feed Ukrainian refugees

Millions of Ukrainians continue to flee to neighboring countries amid heavy shelling by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Chicagoans are looking for ways to help Ukrainian refugees and some local restaurants are making that simple.

Dimo's Pizza has teamed up with World Central Kitchen — a nonprofit organization that is currently feeding those on the frontlines in and around Ukraine.

The nonprofit was started back in 2010 by renowned Chef Jose Andres, with a mission to provide fresh meals to communities in need.

Dimo's Pizza is giving customers who order online from its Wicker Park or Wrigleyville locations the option to donate $1, $3, or $5 dollars to World Central Kitchen. Dimo's will then match that contribution.

The restaurant’s owner says World Central Kitchen provided them with money during the pandemic to help feed local healthcare workers and says this is an opportunity to pay it forward.

"World Central Kitchen is just an incredible organization and really, it’s Jose Andres’ thing and he sort of represents the best of what restaurants are and can do for people because at the end of the day, we are hospitality, we take care of people and we wanted to help do the same for people impacted by this horrible, horrible, horrible situation," said Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau.

World Central Kitchen is currently serving thousands of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing the country and those who are staying in Ukraine.