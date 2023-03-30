Chicago parents worried about possible school shootings: survey

In the wake of the Nashville elementary school shooting, Chicago parents are on edge and worried about the safety of their children.

A recent survey from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago found that two-thirds, or 67%, of Chicago parents are worried about a possible school shooting at their child's school.

Even more parents said they were worried about mass shootings at other public places – about 73%.

"After so many mass shooting tragedies across the country, considerable parental anxiety about their children’s safety is not surprising and is consistent with data from national polls," said Matthew M. Davis, MD, Chair of the Department of Medicine at Lurie Children’s. "Our survey results further underscore that fears about mass shootings impact youth health and well-being, especially in the context of the ongoing youth mental health crisis."

Over 1,000 parents from all 77 community areas in the city were surveyed from October through November 2022 through the Voices of Child Health in Chicago Parent Panel Survey.

Nearly half of parents surveyed said their kids appear worried about mass shootings at their schools (40%) and at other public places (43%).

Since 2018, the United States has seen 157 school shootings, according to researchers at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The most recent shooting left three 9-year-olds and three teachers dead at a private Christian school in Tennessee's capital.

In the past week there have been at least two scares involving weapons at schools in the Chicago area.

An elementary student in Elmhurst brought three rounds of ammunition to school Wednesday morning, prompting a temporary soft lockdown.

In Hammond, Indiana elementary school students found a handgun on a school bus supposedly left behind by a high school student.