Chicago Teachers Union begins formal contract negotiations with Chicago Public Schools

Formal contract negotiations began Monday between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools.

The CTU says the last three rounds of contract talks were with CPS leaders closely tied to corporate education reform groups, appointed by hostile mayors.

But they say this time is different because the goals outlined in Mayor Brandon Johnson's Education Transition Report align with the union's demands.

"We're starting from a place where bargaining needs to be about how do we solve the problems that we all agree exist for members at schools for our school communities," said Thaddeus Goodchild, Chicago Teachers Union general counsel.

The union represents roughly 25,000 teachers and other school staff. The current CTU contract expires at the end of June.